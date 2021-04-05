Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Hit By ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant With Answer During Final Round

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers was hilariously hit on his first day guest hosting “Jeopardy!” by one of the contestants with his answer to a question during the Final round.

In the clip posted on Instagram on Monday by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, we see what happened when the contestant wrote out his answer and it apparently had nothing to do with the question from the popular game show. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Says His Future Is ‘Uncertain’ After Losing To The Buccaneers)

“Who wanted to kick that field goal?” the contestant wrote, as he wagered nothing in the move.

The guy clearly looked pleased with his answer as a huge grin spread across his face as he waited for the superstar QB’s response. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Initially, Rodgers just smiled and put his head down while saying not a word before he finally spoke.

“That is a great question,” the Packers’ star replied. “Should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today it’s incorrect.”

The dig at the Green Bay QB was in reference to what happened during the NFC Championship Game on January 24, 2021 in the fourth quarter when it looked like the Packers were going to successfully mount a comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Packers drive got the team down to the Tampa Bay 8 yard line when Packers coach Matt LaFleur opted to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal instead of keeping Rodgers on the field to try to score a touchdown and then two-point conversion to tie the game.

The Packers ended up losing 31-26 with the Bucs going on to the Super Bowl and beating the Kansas City Chiefs 31 to 9.