HBO Announces ‘Iron Anniversary’ To Celebrate 10 Years Since The Release Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

HBO plans on spending all of April celebrating “Game of Thrones.”

The network announced the “Iron Anniversary” for fans Monday, and it sounds like it’s going to be fun. You can watch the announcement below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Send a raven.

Celebrating 10 years in Westeros, the #IronAnniversary is here. pic.twitter.com/wjcaFEfMbH — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 5, 2021

According to Variety, the month-long celebration of the hit show includes a spotlight page on HBO Max highlighting different characters, beers being released to commemorate the show, a special Fabergé egg and more.

The first episode of “Game of Thrones” aired April 17, 2011, which was also my 19th birthday.

The fact that HBO is taking an entire month to celebrate “Game of Thrones” just goes to show you how electric the show has been over the years.

Despite the fact the final episode, which was incredibly disappointing, aired May of 2019, people still talk about “GoT” all the time.

In fact, I’m currently rewatching and on episode seven of season three. You know you made one hell of a great show when people are rewatching years after the fact.

Even though the ending sucked, you can’t deny that “Game of Thrones” made a gigantic cultural impact and forever changed the landscape of TV.

Every week was a mini-movie, and nothing was more successful. Now, we see that format more and more.

Something tells me the show also isn’t going away anytime soon. It’s here to stay and despite the poor ending, I’m glad that’s the case.