Jill Biden Looks Ready For Spring In Pretty Lime Green Dress At White House For Easter Greeting

First lady Jill Biden definitely looked ready for spring when she stepped out in a pretty dress at the White House for an Easter greeting on Monday.

The first lady looked perfect in the short-sleeve lime green dress that went down to her knees as she joined President Joe Biden and the Easter Bunny for a message about the holiday after the annual Easter Egg Roll was canceled due to the pandemic. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

She completed the great look with loose hair and taupe-colored high heels. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

In several of the pictures, we got to see the outside of the White House looking festive and decked out with giant cutouts of Easter eggs, colorful bunny rabbits and yellow chicks adorning the staircases.