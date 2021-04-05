Making Kamala Harris ‘The Illegal Immigration Czar … Like Making El Chapo The Drug Czar,’ Says Sen. John Kennedy

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Monday it makes as much sense to appoint Vice President Kamala Harris the illegal immigration czar as it would appointing El Chapo the drug czar.

“[President Joe Biden] has put Vice President Harris in charge of trying to combat the illegal immigration,” Kennedy told “Fox & Friends.”

“There’s some confusion: she says she doesn’t want it. The president says she’s got to take it,” Kennedy continued. (RELATED: ‘Like Calling Harvey Weinstein A Feminist’: Sen. Kennedy Says Biden’s Stimulus Bill Has Little To Do With COVID-19)

“But no disrespect to the vice president: I know her well and I respect her. But she believes in open borders. Making her the illegal immigration czar … is like making El Chapo the drug czar,” he said in reference to the Mexican drug kingpin.

Kennedy then argued the Biden plan to alleviate poverty in the Central American countries, where so many migrants originate, is not practical.

“Well if all they do is take billions and billions of American taxpayer money and give it to the governments of the northern triangle countries, they might as well throw it in the dirt because that money is going to be stolen. It’ll never make it to the people.”

“Many of these folks will go on welfare, particularly if they can make it to a sanctuary city or a blue state. It puts downward pressure on wages and it unreservedly undermines illegal immigration which most Americans support,” Kennedy explained.

Kennedy also believes Biden is simply not interested in solving the border crisis, saying, “It’s not an act. I think President Biden just doesn’t care.” (RELATED: ‘There May Be Something In Here For Murder Hornets’: Sen. Kennedy Criticizes ‘Neo-Socialist’ Infrastructure Bill)

Kennedy joined other Republican senators at the border on March 28 and condemned President Joe Biden’s handling of the crisis, with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz describing the conditions at the border facilities as “inhumane.”