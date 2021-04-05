Justin Bieber Releases Gospel Album On Easter Sunday

Musician Justin Bieber surprised fans Easter Sunday by releasing an entire gospel album.

Bieber shared the news via his Twitter account with a screenshot from his Notes app. The only word on the screen was “Freedom.”

“Freedom on all platforms,” Bieber wrote in the tweet. Bieber’s EP features six new songs:

“Freedom” featuring Beam

“All She Wrote” featuring Brandon Love and Chandler Moore

“Where You Go I Follow” featuring Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith

“Where Do I Fit In” featuring Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith

“Afraid To Say” featuring Lauren Walters

Bieber’s new release comes a few weeks after he released his 16-track album “Justice.” (RELATED: Justin Bieber Says He Is Not Studying To Be A Minister)

The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart and features songs such as “Peaches” and “Holy.”

It’s not surprising that Bieber has decided to dabble in some gospel music. He’s been outspoken about his religion for awhile now and recently opened up about his DUI arrest.

“All this to say God has brought me a long way,” he wrote at the time. “From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to let your past be a reminder of how far God has brought you.”

I like this new side of Bieber. He really seems like he’s found a purpose for his life and his platform. I’m proud of everything he’s accomplished in his career, and it’s a great reminder for everyone who feels like they can’t get their life back on track.