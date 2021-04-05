Kate Winslet Calls Out Hollywood For Its ‘Homophobia,’ Says She Knows ‘At Least 4 Actors Absolutely Hiding Their Sexuality’

Actress Kate Winslet criticized Hollywood for having “homophobia” in an interview published by the Sunday Times.

“I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality,” Winslet told the outlet. “It’s painful. Because they fear being found out. And that’s what they say. ‘I don’t want to be found out.'”

“I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know — some well-known, some starting out — who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles,” she added. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Reveals She’s ‘Queer’ After She ‘Hooked Up With A Girl’)

Winslet claimed rising stars are told not to publicize their sexuality by Hollywood agents.

“It’s bad news,” Winslet said. “Hollywood has to drop that dated crap of, ‘Can he play straight because, apparently, he’s gay?'”

“That should be almost illegal,” she continued. “You would not believe how widespread it is. And it can’t just be distilled to the question about gay actors playing gay parts. Because actors, in some cases, are choosing not to come out for personal reasons. And it’s nobody’s business. Perhaps privacy. Perhaps conditioning and shame.”

Winslet did not name any Hollywood stars in her interview, but Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, came out as transgender in late 2020.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” Page said at the time. “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”