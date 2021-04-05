Kyrsten Sinema Responds To Debra Messing Tweet Asking The Senator If There Was Something She’d Like To ‘Tell The Democratic Party’

Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema responded Monday to a Debra Messing tweet where she asked the Senator if there was something she’d like to “tell the Democratic party.”

Messing tweeted a screenshot that appeared to show the Senator had liked an article titled “Why very early signs are good for the GOP in 2022.” In addition to the picture she tweeted, “is there something you’d like to tell the Democratic Party?”

“Yes. I read.” Sinema tweeted in response.

Yes. I read. — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) April 5, 2021

Many on Twitter responded to Sinema, demanding answers about why the Senator does not support abolishing the filibuster or “a living wage increase.”

WOW. You’ll give a smart ass response to a tweet from Debra Messing, but you won’t respond to your constituents here in AZ about why you voted against a living wage increase/why you’re opposed to nuking the filibuster. You ignore Arizonan’s and misrepresented yourself campaigning — colonialcountry???????????? (@colonialcountr3) April 5, 2021

You also vote down crucial legislation that will help the most needy and vulnerable of your constituents with a curtsy.

We won’t forget.

We have primaries for a reason. pic.twitter.com/dzpLsthGzH — ???????????? Lisa ???????????? (@IrishLady229) April 5, 2021

One said Sinema would “never win over Republican voters.”

You will never win over Republican voters. Antagonizing Democrats will only lead to the end of your political career. It is possible to pursue bipartisanship without insulting the people who put you in office. — Alameda Mark (@alamedamark) April 5, 2021

While others threatened to vote her out of office if she continued such behavior.

Reminder you were uplifted not just by Arizonans but nationally because of how important it was for you to beat McSally. Same way we brought you up, we will bring you down. pic.twitter.com/2wl9138Ucy — W (@youngamericano) April 5, 2021

Sinema recently voted against a $15 per hour minimum wage increase by making a “thumbs down” sign during her vote in the Senate Chamber. Sinema has also said she will not support eliminating the filibuster.