Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Disney+ Series ‘Loki’

“Loki” looks like it’s going to be a great series on Disney+.

The plot of the series with Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston, according to IMDB, is, simply, “A new Marvel chapter with Loki at its center.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Obviously, for anyone who is a fan of Marvel content, you don’t really need to hear much more.

Admittedly, I’m not the biggest Marvel guy on the planet. I’ve enjoyed the Marvel content that I’ve seen, but I don’t rush out there to watch it.

When I have some free time, I check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loki (@officialloki)

Having said that, “WandaVision” on Disney+ has been solid through what I’ve seen, despite the incredibly weird and slow start, and the streaming platform has a great track record of success.

“The Mandalorian,” while not a superhero story, is a great example of Disney crushing a home run. Now, Loki is getting his own show, and it looks like he’ll be the good guy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loki (@officialloki)

Also, whoever made the decision to cast Owen Wilson deserves a raise because he’s outstanding in just about everything he’s ever been in.

His addition to the Marvel squad will certainly pan out well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loki (@officialloki)

You can catch “Loki” starting June 11 on Disney+.