‘I Just Don’t Believe Her’: Piers Morgan Says He Still Doesn’t Believe Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan said that he still doesn’t believe Meghan Markle’s allegations against the royal family during a Monday interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Morgan has repeatedly criticized Markle following a tell-all interview that the royal couple did with Oprah Winfrey in which Markle accused the royal family of racism and said that she had suicidal thoughts, Morgan said that he “doesn’t believe a word that she says. Critics demanded that the British television channel ITV, which airs “Good Morning Britain,” fire Morgan over his comments.

Morgan ended up walking off the set of “Good Morning Britain” after his co-host, Alex Beresford, mentioned a former “personal relationship” between Morgan and Markle. After the incident, ITV announced that Morgan would no longer be working at the company.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” they said in a statement. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

During his Monday interview on Carlson’s new show, Tucker Carlson Today, Morgan said that he still doesn’t believe Markle and slammed the “woke brigade” for bullying people into apologizing. (RELATED: Piers Morgan Says He ‘Lost’ His Job Because He Didn’t Apologize, Plugs New Book)

“I was basically corralled in a position where you were told you either have to apologize for effectively disbelieving Meghan Markle’s version of events here or your position is untenable and you have to leave,” he said. “And my gut was, I was going to be damned if I was going to apologize for something that I believe. And I just wasn’t going to go down that road.”

He said that he witnessed Sharon Osborne get forced into apologizing when she defended Morgan against accusations that he wasn’t a racist before she was fired anyway. Morgan also gave the example of Alexi McCammond, who resigned from her job as editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue before officially starting because of Tweets she posted when she was 17, despite apologizing for them.

“So apologies don’t ever get you anywhere,” he said.

Morgan claimed that Markle made a personal complaint about his comments to Carolyn McCall, the chief executive of ITV. Markle and Prince Harry also contacted “a government regulatory body designed to regulate what we put out on news shows,” he claimed.

“I had to believe her,” Morgan added. “And if I didn’t, I was a callous racist and I should be condemned and ultimately, as it turned out later that day, lose my job.”

Morgan said that it’s a journalist’s job to question “some of the more outlandish claims.”

“And frankly, I should be allowed in a democracy that values freedom of speech,” he continued. “I should be allowed to say I’m sorry. I don’t believe you. But I wasn’t.”

“It was Meghan’s way and Meghan’s narrative and Meghan’s truth,” Morgan said. “That phrase was actually used by Oprah Winfrey. This is your truth. What does that mean? When did we get to your truth?”

“It must be believed. And if you don’t believe it, you’re a racist,” he added. “Well I’m sorry. I’m not a racist. I just don’t believe her.”