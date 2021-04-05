‘We Have Lost Our Ever-Loving Minds’: Megyn Kelly Tweets About Family Kicked Off Plane Over Child Not Wearing Mask

Megyn Kelly reacted on Twitter to the family who was kicked off a plane because their two-year-old wasn’t wearing a mask while eating.

“If you follow the thread you will see the airline finally let them back on the plane, but we have lost our ever-loving minds,” Kelly tweeted Monday, along with a video of the alleged incident. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly: Meghan Markle ‘Covered Herself In Blood Diamonds’ While Claiming To Not Be Into The ‘Grandeur’ Of Being A Royal)

If you follow the thread you will see the airline finally let them back on the plane, but we have lost our ever-loving minds. https://t.co/4q7T8Cnrsn — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 5, 2021

The video shows a family onboard a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando to New York. A flight attendant tells the family they must leave the plane “because their two-year-old child” who was eating food “wasn’t wearing a mask.” The family objects, but the attendant finally cites the family’s “non-compliance” with the rule and demands they “get off” the plane.

WATCH:

WATCH THIS: A family was just kicked off a @SpiritAirlines flight from Orlando to NY, because their two-year-old child who was eating, wasn’t wearing a mask. The mother is 7 months pregnant, and they have a special needs child. The entire flight was deplaned. pic.twitter.com/dcjLIEbDfA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 5, 2021

Passengers around the family can be overheard telling the flight attendant they were doing nothing wrong, noting that the girl was only a baby. The parents also explain they are expecting another baby and have a “special needs child” who suffers from “seizures.”

The entire flight ended up deplaned. In the tweet thread, a user update stated, “flight attendant who ordered the family off the flight was removed, family allowed back on. Passengers are reboarding with a new flight crew.”