The Day Of The National Title Game Has Officially Arrived

Ladies and gentlemen, the day of the national title game between Baylor and Gonzaga is upon us!

After months and months of great basketball during the regular season, conference tournaments and the NCAA tournament, a national champion will be crowned Monday night when the Bulldogs and Bears meet on the court.

This is why we play the game, gentlemen. This is what these players dreamed about growing up, and one team will now get to fight and earn the right to be remembered in history forever.

JALEN SUGGS FOR THE WIN ???????????? pic.twitter.com/S8M5RMEpYD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2021

If you’re a college basketball fan and not amped up for tonight, then I don’t know what to tell you. Tonight is going to be an epic night.

We were told all summer that playing sports was impossible during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, we’re 40 minutes of great basketball away from finding out who will be the national champs.

Settle in because we’re in for a great time! You can watch the game at 9:20 EST on CBS! It’s going to be a fun matchup!