Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Gets Roasted For His Dry Easter Brisket

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley probably regrets tweeting a photo of his Easter brisket.

The star football coach tweeted a photo Sunday night of brisket that looked incredibly dry, and the internet was ruthless to him! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Below are some of the best reactions to the brisket and Riley getting absolutely roasted.

Tweeting out your food and getting roasted like tomorrow isn’t coming is a tale as old as time. It happens all the time.

The internet has zero mercy when it comes to critiquing other people’s cooking.

If you have a substantial following and plan on tweeting out photos of your cooking, you better be damn sure that it looks excellent.

If it doesn’t, then you just opened the floodgates on yourself.

Something tells me that it might be a minute or two before Riley decides to tweet another picture of his dinner. I just don’t see it happening in the near future after this reaction.