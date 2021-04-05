POLL: Nearly Half Of Americans Think Derek Chauvin Is Guilty

A new poll found that a plurality of American voters believe Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police Officer charged with the murder of George Floyd, should be found guilty.

Rasmussen surveyed 1,000 likely U.S voters from March 30-31 over the phone and online across the country. The poll found that 48% of respondents believe Chauvin should be found guilty in the George Floyd case. On the other hand, 21% of respondents said they disagreed with the assertion that Chauvin should be found guilty, according to Rasmussen Reports.

Another 31% of respondents said they were not sure as to whether or not Chauvin was guilty of his alleged crimes, the poll showed.

“Should Derek Chauvin be found guilty in the death of George Floyd?” 1000 National Likely Voters – All Voters

Yes – 48%

No – 21%

Not Sure – 31% https://t.co/gFtYFTq7K2 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 5, 2021

The poll has a 95% level of confidence, and a margin of error of +/- 3%, Rasmussen Reports claimed.

Chauvin has been charged with murder in the second degree and third degree, as well as second-degree manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd’s neck. Video of the police interaction with Floyd went viral, and sparked mass demonstrations and riots across the country in 2020. (RELATED: Final Moments Of George Floyd’s Life Appear To Have Been Caught By Police Body Camera Footage)

“How closely have you followed news coverage of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death last year of George Floyd?” All Voters-

Very closely – 26%

Somewhat closely – 37%

Not very closely – 25%

Not at all – 11%

Not Sure – 1% https://t.co/gFtYFTq7K2 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 5, 2021

Prosecutors say Chauvin’s actions ultimately caused George Floyd’s death, as the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. However, Chauvin’s defense attorneys have claimed that Floyd had preexisting health conditions that would contribute to his inability to breathe, as well as the presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system.