REPORT: Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Dominates In Spring Practice

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is reportedly torching the defense in spring ball.

Young was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, sat the bench last year in Tuscaloosa behind Mac Jones and many view him as the future of the program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, he’s apparently balling out in practice. According to AL.com, Young torched the Crimson Tide’s defense for four touchdowns in a recent scrimmage, including multiple touchdowns against the first team defense.

Intel on Bryce Young, Alabama’s first spring scrimmage https://t.co/I8HVqKmmxo — AL.com sports (@aldotcomSports) April 3, 2021

Like I said above, Young was a star coming out of high school, and was rated as a five star prospect. 247Sports had him rated as the second high school player in America for the 2020 class.

He would have been the day one starter on the vast majority of teams in America. Instead, Alabama rode with Mac Jones and it clearly worked out for the best because the Tide won a national title.

Now, it’s Young’s turn and it sounds like he’s destroying Alabama’s starting defense in practice. If you can light up Nick Saban’s defense, then you can probably score on anyone.

Plus, Young has dual-threat skills, which means he should be a ton of fun to watch once he gets into space.

If there ever was an example of a team never rebuilding but just reloading, it’s Alabama. I can’t wait to see what they do in 2021 with Bryce Young under center. They’re going to be damn competitive.