REPORT: Jalen Suggs’ Winning Shot Against UCLA Is Worth Millions

Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs will reportedly earn a ton of money thanks to his huge shot against UCLA.

Suggs banked in the game-winner Saturday night to punch a ticket to the national championship game, and he'll be rewarded handsomely for it over the course of his life.

JALEN SUGGS FOR THE WIN ???????????? pic.twitter.com/S8M5RMEpYD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2021

According to Yahoo Sports, co-founder of Voltage Management Zach Soskin talked about Suggs’ potential earnings from the shot and said, “It’s not an immediate turn, but over the course of [Suggs’] life, this is worth millions of dollars.”

Sponsorships are a likely way Suggs could earn money from the shot that cemented his spot in college basketball forever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gonzaga Men’s Basketball (@zagmbb)

I hope Suggs earns every dollar he can from that shot. Whether you hate or love Gonzaga, you can’t deny Suggs is now a bonafide star in the world of college basketball.

Don’t get me wrong on this. He was already a phenom on the court, but he now owns one of the most famous shots in NCAA history.

College basketball fans and businesses are absolutely going to shell out cash for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gonzaga Men’s Basketball (@zagmbb)

Suggs was already going to be a top NBA pick and he’ll make millions over the next few years from contract money. However, his marketability has never been higher.

He’s now arguably the most famous player in all of college basketball. Again, people will pay for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gonzaga Men’s Basketball (@zagmbb)

Props to Suggs for setting himself up for a very long time thanks to the ice-cold shot.