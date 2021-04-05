REPORT: Kansas Football Coaching Search Down To Three Men

The Kansas Jayhawks have reportedly zeroed in on three men for the football head coach opening.

According to FootballScoop, Army’s Jeff Monken, Buffalo’s Lance Leipold and Tulane’s Willie Fritz are finalists for the job. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: Kansas’ AD, coaching searches narrowing focus https://t.co/JqcMtMxt1f — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) April 5, 2021

If I were a Kansas booster, I’d be all-in on Monken. The man turned Army’s football team into a competitive program.

Given how insanely hard it is to recruit at a service academy, you really have to tip your cap to his success.

The man just knows how to win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football)

As for Leipold, he’s an interesting choice. He was a hit when he was coaching at UW-Whitewater in DIII, and he’s done well with Buffalo.

However, I’m not sure I’d take him over Monken. Monken has won 43 games over the past five seasons, and he’s done it without much talent.

Over the same time period, Leipold has won just 32 games, and he doesn’t have the recruiting restrictions Monken does at West Point. The numbers simply speak for themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Bulls Football (@bullsfb)

If Kansas wants to make a splash in the aftermath of Les Miles being fired, then go get Monken!