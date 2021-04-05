‘I Guess I Am’: St. Louis Sheriff Responds As Inmates Trash City Jail And Reporters Ask ‘Who’s In Charge?’

The latest in a string of security breaches at the St. Louis City Justice Center left many on the street below wondering who exactly was in charge.

Inmates escaped their cells Sunday evening and broke windows on the third floor of the CJC, where windows on the fourth floor are still boarded up due to the last similar incident. (RELATED: More Than 100 St Louis Inmates Riot, Take Over Section Of Jail)

BREAKING: Inmates at the City Justice Center have once again broken windows. From a city spokesperson: We are aware of the disturbance on the third floor of the CJC and that authorities are responding accordingly. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/H1NxEU9SwY — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) April 5, 2021

Onlookers on the ground could see inmates in the windows as they shouted and threw things to the ground.

Inmates are throwing things from the third floor of the St. Louis city jail. Windows are shattered. We can see at least a dozen inmates. pic.twitter.com/pvootkYhf7 — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) April 5, 2021

The situation was further complicated by the fact that former Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards just retired, prompting St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts to answer, “I guess I am,” when reporters began to ask who was in charge. Betts was able to inform reporters that no officers had been injured.

“Who is in charge? I guess I am.” Sheriff Vernon Betts on the scene right now. Public Safety director Jimmie Edwards retired this past week. Inmates have broken out of cells at St. Louis City justice center, shattered windows. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/VFAQuB91Ie — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) April 5, 2021

For a time, it appeared that the guards gained control of the situation. Officials in riot gear could be seen in the windows as the inmates seemed to be under control.

Here’s the current scene:

Inmates are no longer in the window, a fire is burning on the exterior roof, a large crowd remains standing outside the city justice center. pic.twitter.com/SiPQJXj4YW — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) April 5, 2021

A similar breach in February resulted in guards being beaten when inmates escaped their cells, smashed a number of windows and setg fires.

Here is some background on the situation here at the St. Louis City Justice Center: In February, a similar situation occurred. https://t.co/4y6Ka0Y4Wh — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) April 5, 2021

According to the inmates, the reason for the riots is the fact that numerous court dates have been delayed — and according to the city, those delays are a result of the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Numerous concerns have been raised over conditions at the St. Louis Justice Center. Tonight inmates could be heard shouting, “we want court dates.” The justice system has been delayed in St. Louis and elsewhere due to the pandemic. https://t.co/eJDTYpf7RE — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) April 5, 2021

A short time later, more inmates escaped their cells and shattered windows on the opposite end of the third floor, once again throwing things from the windows down into the street below.

BREAKING: More inmates have broken out. The windows just started shattering on the other side of the third floor. The situation is NOT under control at the St. Louis City Justice Center. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/dxLEsPAmwb — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) April 5, 2021

Chairs, TVs, other objects being thrown from the third floor of the jail. Crowd is gathered underneath. No one from @SLMPD or anyone is moving anyone back from street. pic.twitter.com/KoJQla2Foq — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) April 5, 2021

Police were able to assist corrections officers in gaining control of the situation shortly after 10 pm local time.