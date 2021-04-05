Tom Brady Rookie Card Sells For $2.25 Million

A Tom Brady rookie card has sold for a shocking amount of cash.

According to ESPN, an autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card sold for $2.25 million last Friday.

It’s believed to be the most expensive football card ever sold. The buy of the card is unknown at this time.

Tom Brady rookie card sells for record $2.25 million:https://t.co/Iarn28WefV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2021

Do we think the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has some passionate fans or do we think the former Patriots star has some passionate fans?

The answer is yes. Imagine breaking off $2.25 million for a trading card. It’s just an outrageous amount of money.

As I’ve said many times before, I’m all for spending money on memorabilia, but some of these numbers just blow my mind.

I can’t ever imagine spending millions and millions of dollars on a trading card. If I had the money, I might do it for some signed memorabilia or something used in a game.

A card? Yeah, that’s going to be a tough pill to swallow at the price of $2.25 million.

A Tom Brady rookie card sold for $2.25 million last night, making it the eighth highest priced card of all time https://t.co/z9ylkaYDl6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 3, 2021

