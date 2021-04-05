You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video About Guys Who Own Guitars

You Betcha recently released a hysterical video about guys who own guitars.

The popular entertainment company released “Every Guy With a Guitar,” and I can promise that you don’t want to miss this one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give the video a watch below. There’s a high chance it’ll be the funniest thing you see all day.

Will it ever get old watching You Betcha drop awesome video after awesome video. I think the answer to that question is an easy no.

It’s one of the funniest channels on YouTube, and it’s not hard to see why. Just about every single video the channel posts is absolutely hilarious.

As I’ve said before, it’s almost scary at times how accurate these videos are, especially when it comes to covering life in the Midwest.

This video was obviously just about dudes with guitars, but it was spot on. Nobody really likes that guy because nobody likes hearing talentless people sing.

That might sound harsh, but it’s a fact.

Unless you’re the real deal, leave the guitar at home and just enjoy the party. The last thing anyone wants is to be annoyed with off-key vocals and sub-par guitar play.