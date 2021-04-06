Watch The 2021 One Shining Moment Video

The 2021 One Shining Moment video is here, and it’s glorious.

One Shining Moment is a huge part of March Madness, and the video is released every single year once the national title game is over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the video from this year’s tournament didn’t disappoint at all. Give it a watch below.

One Shining Moment, 2021 Edition pic.twitter.com/Ap6wVFFPQ1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 6, 2021

Nothing gets the blood pumping for college basketball fans like One Shining Moment does. It’s literally baked into the DNA of college basketball fans.

You can’t beat it. It shows the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. It perfectly captures the wild emotional swings of March Madness.

If you don’t love One Shining Moment, then you’re no fan of mine. That much is for sure. Do you just hate happiness if you don’t love March Madness?

The video is absolutely awesome every single year.

It’s even a little extra special this year seeing as how it marks the conclusion to a successful college basketball season, which many thought wouldn’t be possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Well, the “experts” might not have thought basketball and football could be played, but the true fans never gave up hope.

It was a hell of a ride and One Shining Moment perfectly summed it up!