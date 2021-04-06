Adam Schefter: ‘More Likely Than Not’ Aaron Rodgers Finishes His NFL Career Outside Of Green Bay

At least one NFL expert thinks Aaron Rodgers’ time in Green Bay is nearing an end.

There has been nonstop talk about Rodgers‘ future, and nobody seems to know what the hell is going on. As for ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he doesn’t see Rodgers playing his final snap of NFL football as a member of the Packers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Aaron Rodgers spoke with @Kenny_Mayne, who asks whether he wants to be a Packer for life. Full interview to air on SportsCenter over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/FES1k2Fgjq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 2, 2021

“I would say more likely than not that he won’t,” Schefter said during a Monday appearance on “Keyshawn, Jwill and Zubin” when asked about Rodgers finishing his career as a member of the Packers.

You can listen to Schefter break it all down below.

It’s wild to me that we’re still having this conversation about Rodgers. I truly don’t understand it. Why are people so convinced he’s going to leave?

In the NFL, teams have a ton of control over players. That’s not really the case in some other leagues, but NFL players have little control over their fates.

If the Packers want Rodgers for the long haul, which by all accounts seems to be the case after last season, then he’s not going anywhere.

