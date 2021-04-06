Ashley Solis Goes Public With Assault Accusations Against Deshaun Watson

Massage therapist Ashley Solis has gone public with her accusations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson is currently facing 22 lawsuits from women alleging sexual misconduct and assault, and Solis became the first one to address the media during a Tuesday press conference. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The first woman to file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson (seated to Tony Buzbee’s left) has identified herself. “My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. … I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.” pic.twitter.com/gWqX6spFmv — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 6, 2021

Solis alleged that Watson assaulted her during a March 2020 session in her home. “Deshaun Watson assaulted and harassed me on March 30, 2020 in my own home doing what I love most, massage therapy,” Solis told the media.

“I am survivor of assault and harassment, Deshaun Watson is my assaulter and my harasser, he assaulted me at my home doing what I love most, massage therapy” pic.twitter.com/oA8luucYNk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 6, 2021

Solis further added that she can “no longer” practice massage therapy “without shaking” because of what Watson allegedly did to her.

Deshaun Watson accuser Ashley Solis “I can no longer practice the profession I love the most without shaking…I hope he knew how heartbreaking that is to me” pic.twitter.com/7fl1KKgB16 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 6, 2021

As I’ve said many times, Watson has the right to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law, and he’s only facing civil cases at this time.

The police are investigating at least one claim, but it’s unclear right now what kind of progress has been made. Watson has also denied ever treating a woman inappropriately.

This is already a really bad situation for the NFL, and it’s only going to become more and more of a PR nightmare with every new person who steps forward.

That’s not to say they shouldn’t do it. If these women have been treated wrongly, then they should 100% speak up. It’s just going to more or less force the league to make a decision on Watson.

Ashley Solis is the first person represented by attorney Tony Buzbee to come out publicly with her accusations against #Texans QB Deshaun Watson. “I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore. Deshaun Watson assaulted and harassed me.” pic.twitter.com/XhqB5WS5nL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 6, 2021

