Ashley Solis Goes Public With Assault Accusations Against Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts to a play during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Massage therapist Ashley Solis has gone public with her accusations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson is currently facing 22 lawsuits from women alleging sexual misconduct and assault, and Solis became the first one to address the media during a Tuesday press conference. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Solis alleged that Watson assaulted her during a March 2020 session in her home. “Deshaun Watson assaulted and harassed me on March 30, 2020 in my own home doing what I love most, massage therapy,” Solis told the media.

Solis further added that she can “no longer” practice massage therapy “without shaking” because of what Watson allegedly did to her.

As I’ve said many times, Watson has the right to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law, and he’s only facing civil cases at this time.

The police are investigating at least one claim, but it’s unclear right now what kind of progress has been made. Watson has also denied ever treating a woman inappropriately.

This is already a really bad situation for the NFL, and it’s only going to become more and more of a PR nightmare with every new person who steps forward.

That’s not to say they shouldn’t do it. If these women have been treated wrongly, then they should 100% speak up. It’s just going to more or less force the league to make a decision on Watson.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on the situation surrounding Deshaun Watson.