Nashville Brothers Arrested After Allegedly Not Paying $17,874.74 Bar Tab In Hopes Of Getting Verified On Instagram

Jared and Jacob Baez are in some hot water with the law after an alleged stunt to get verified on Instagram.

According to ScoopNashville.com, the twin brothers racked up a $17,874.74 bar tab at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row bar in celebration of turning 24, and things went sideways when they allegedly didn’t pay. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why didn’t they pay after running up a nearly $18,000 bar tab? They were hoping to get verified on Instagram because of the alleged act!

“We’re the biaz twins of Nashville, and stay tuned, we’re going to be all over the news, we’re a legend for what we did today… and we’re gonna get verified [on IG] now, and we want everyone to know we’re the biggest believers [in God],” the duo told ScoopNashville.com in a phone call.

Both were charged with felony theft of services and eventually bonded out. The pair will be back in court June 4.

In case you’re wondering just how dumb these two alleged criminals are, Jacob has under 2,000 Instagram followers and Jared has only 3,547 followers.

Not exactly the booming fame they were hoping for, and I’m 100% confident they also won’t be verified after this.

Who the hell would try to steal their identity with a fake profile? They’re not even good alleged criminals. They’re not a modern day John Dillinger. They’re both idiots.

Imagine being so desperate for fame that you’d get a felony charge on your record for the rest of your life to get a blue checkmark on Instagram.

I know some women who break their backs for Instagram likes and they’ve pretty much all failed to generate large followings.

It’s pathetic to watch unfold, but this is 1000x worse because at least those women don’t have felony charges.

It’s stories like this one that make me truly hate society. I just don’t understand how people this stupid can exist in America, but here we are.

