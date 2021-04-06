Brandon Marshall Screams About NBA Contracts, Is 100% Wrong

Former NFL star Brandon Marshall has no idea how NBA contracts work.

In the latest episode of the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast with Chad Johnson, Marshall screamed and yelled about how most guys in the NBA aren’t on guaranteed deals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s obviously 100% wrong, and Johnson was visibly confused by what was happening. Watch the chaos unfold below.

Brandon Marshall couldn’t be more wrong ???? #IAMATHLETE https://t.co/h3NqYPzFtX — Ry (@JustRyCole) April 5, 2021

Not only are most NBA players not on non-guaranteed deals, but the vast majority of them are on fully guaranteed deals.

Outside of two-way deals and a few other deals where teams can hold options, odds are incredibly high that if you’re in the NBA, then you’re on a fully guaranteed deal.

This isn’t even a hard subject. It’s just common knowledge that NBA players have by far and away the best deals.

Big wrong my brother ???????????? https://t.co/C5OarazsUb — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) April 6, 2021

Also, what the hell was up with Marshall’s behavior? Does he know you can make a point without yelling? You can!

Just because you’re the loudest and most fired up definitely doesn’t make you correct!

This is rough. Nothing against Brandon Marshall, but literally everything he’s saying is wrong. Big ???? https://t.co/3v7mVWoCBB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 6, 2021

Drink a beer and relax, Marshall. There’s no need to get flamed this badly in front of the whole country on Twitter!