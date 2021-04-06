REPORT: Caitlyn Jenner Considering Run For California Governor

Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering running for governor of California.

Jenner, a Republican, is being advised by former Trump campaign consultant and fundraiser Caroline Wren, Axios reported. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a recall campaign as a result of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scoop: Caitlyn Jenner is talking with political consultants as she actively explores a run for governor of California, three sources with direct knowledge of her deliberations tell me & @jonathanvswan https://t.co/NWV4lD9Wp1 — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) April 6, 2021

Jenner has occasionally commented on Republican politics since coming out as transgender in 2016. A Ted Cruz supporter during the 2016 presidential primaries, she told a group of University of Pennsylvania students that she has “gotten more flak for being a conservative Republican than I have for being trans.” (RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner: ‘Hillary Clinton Couldn’t Care Less About Women’)

Jenner also joked about serving as Kanye West’s vice president during the rapper’s ill-fated 2020 presidential run. West is Jenner’s former stepson-in-law through Kim Kardashian.

Newsom’s recall petition gathered 2.1 million signatures ahead of a March 17 deadline. Newsom’s critics have cited crime increases, coronavirus lockdowns and school closures, and heavy-handed business regulations in support of their recall measure. Newsom blamed the recall push on racism, since his political opponents have cited his move to make California a sanctuary state in their petition.

The only successful California recall election removed Democratic Gov. Gray Davis in 2003. He was replaced by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who won a special election with 48.6% of the vote.