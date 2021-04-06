Carlos Dunlap Says Russell Wilson Told Him He’s Not Leaving Seattle

It sounds like Russell Wilson will be sticking around in Seattle for the upcoming season.

According to ProFootballTalk, Carlos Dunlap told the media Tuesday that Wilson told him he isn't leaving the Seahawks.

He told me he’s with us, and he’s here to stay and he said ‘Let’s go Hawks,'” Dunlap told the media.

Tuesday Press Conference: Listen in as DE @Carlos_Dunlap speaks with the media this afternoon. https://t.co/NPtwCG0rQF — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 6, 2021

I know there’s been nonstop talk about Wilson possibly getting traded but at this point in the offseason, it seems like it’s not likely.

Teams have more or less settled in on their guys or they’ve decided to find a guy in the draft.

However, that doesn’t mean that Wilson is sticking around forever. If anything, I’m more convinced than I was four months ago that he’ll eventually leave.

It really does look like the marriage between Wilson and the Seahawks will end. It might not end this year, but it’s ending.

