Police Arrest Teacher After Allegedly Attacking Several People At A Bar, Taking Chunk Of Woman’s Hair Out

Police arrested a teacher who allegedly assaulted several people, drawing blood and ripping hair from patrons’ scalps at a bar in Texas on Saturday, KSAT reported Tuesday.

Christy Slavinsky, 48, is facing two misdemeanor assault charges after police received reports of a drunk woman attacking people at a bar in Boerne, which is roughly 35 miles northwest of San Antonio, according to KSAT.

North East Independent School District (NEISD) in San Antonio reportedly confirmed that Slavinsky was a school employee and was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Slavinsky was a teacher for four years and teaches health at the district’s high school, KSAT reported. (RELATED: Fourth-Grade Teacher In Florida Arrested For Soliciting Sex With Two-Year Old, Police Say)

Police reported to a bar called Drink, Texas on Saturday night following calls about the woman assaulting patrons, KSAT reported. Witnesses reportedly told officers that the woman, believed to be Slavinsky, had left but then returned to assault another person at the bar.

Police reviewed video footage that showed a woman arguing with a bartender over her drink order, according to KSAT. Another video shows the woman trying to fight bar patrons on the business’ patio, and getting her shirt ripped off.

Police retrieved the shirt, which was left at the scene, and said it had blood stains and what looked like mascara on it, according to KSAT.

One witness reportedly told officers that he was standing on the patio when the woman threw a beer bottle at him, cutting his arm. When the man’s girlfriend confronted the woman about throwing the bottle, Slavinsky allegedly assaulted her, too, according to KSAT.

The girlfriend told police Slavinsky allegedly grabbed her by the hair and neck and pulled a clump of hair from the victim’s scalp. The victim showed officers scratches and cut on her neck from the incident, and said Slavisnky also threw her to the ground, KSAT reported.

Another woman also told police Slavinsky was verbally antagonistic and grabbed her by the hair, but the woman wanted to deescalate the situation so she walked away from Slavinsky, KSAT reported.

Shortly after Slavinsky allegedly left the bar, police pulled over a vehicle that the suspect was in with a man, and took Slavinsky into custody. She posted $2,500 bond the next day, according to KSAT.