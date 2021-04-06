‘Boycott All Of The Woke Companies’: Trump Says Georgia GOP Is Pushed Around By Dems, Voting Reforms Didn’t Go Far Enough

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Monday criticizing the recently-passed Georgia voting bill and calling for a boycott of “woke companies.”

Trump blasted Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan for not supporting tighter restrictions within the S.B. 202 election bill that was signed into law on March 25. Trump called the bill “watered-down.”

Trump also urged to “boycott all of the woke companies that don’t want Voter I.D. and Free and Fair Elections,” referring to the group of corporations that have accused the bill of being discriminatory and restrictive.

INBOX: Ex-Pres Trump critiques new Georgia election law for being “The watered-down version” and not going far enough. But he back boycotting of “all of the woke companies that don’t want Voter I.D. and Free and Fair Elections.” (But man, @GovKemp can’t catch a break, can he?) pic.twitter.com/0MhyfjOX8r — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) April 6, 2021

The bill, “while better than before,” has left out “Signature Matching and many other safety measures,” Trump added in the statement. (RELATED: ‘Grow A Spine’: Rep. Doug Collins Says Stacey Abrams, Warnock And MLB Owe ‘Georgia An Apology’)

“This Bill should have been passed before the 2020 Presidential Election, not after!” the former president said.

Trump also lambasted the Georgia Republicans for cooperation with the state’s Democrats, including the March 2020 settlement outlining the handling of signature matching on absentee ballots.

“The Democrats in Georgia really push the Republicans around, like the so-called Consent Decree, which was illegally signed by the Secretary of State without Legislative Approval—a Democrat DREAM,” Trump claimed.