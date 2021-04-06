‘Duck Dynasty’ Stars Talk About ‘Ugly Comments’ They Received About Biracial Son Willie

“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson and his wife Korie Robertson talked about the “ugly comments” they received about their biracial son, Willie.

“I remember my grandmother had a friend who’s Black that expressed to her that she felt like White people shouldn’t adopt Black kids,” Korie shared during the reality stars’ new Facebook web series “At Home with the Robertsons” when asked how they dealt with questions about their son who they adopted when he was five weeks old. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Sadie Robertson Comes Out At Texas A&M Fan, Still Hanging With Aggies Star Quarterback [Photo])

“I think she just felt like Black people should adopt Black people and White people should adopt White people,” she added. “But I just think that’s not helpful.”

WATCH:

Korie explained they “didn’t think about” being asked questions about their son’s skin color until their reality show took off.

“We didn’t think about it until the show happened and people were like, ‘Wait who’s the Black kid?” the reality star shared. “Who does he belong to?'” (RELATED: A&E Reverses Suspension Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star)

Willie also opened up about “all kinds of ugly comments” they got about their son.

“For us it was weird because now he can see that,” Robertson shared. “We didn’t see that and we had people do all kind of ugly things.”

At one point, their son Willie talked about if he ever struggled with having different skin color than his classmates.

“I was one of the only Black kids in my grade,” Willie shared. “My friends were White so I didn’t get the notion that I was [different]. I would look myself in the mirror and be like, ‘Oh, I’m just a little bit tanner.’ My hair was short…I didn’t have all this texture that I have now so I was just like, ‘I kind of am just one of them.’ As I got older I started realizing, ‘Oh gosh, I’m a lot different.”

Later, Korie talked about how encountering racism is “always shocking.”

“I remember when the Charlottesville thing happened,” the reality star shared. “It’s just so sad to me, and you know, having a son that’s Black and biracial, just to, you know, have to explain that to him, you wanna say, ‘Oh, no, no, no, no…that’s in the past.’ But whenever it’s right there in your face, you’re like, ‘No, it’s not in the past.'”

Korie and Willie share six kids together, the outlet noted.