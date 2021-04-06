Gov. Abbott Issues Executive Order, Bans Vaccine Passports

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order Tuesday banning the use of coronavirus vaccine passports, stating that requiring proof of vaccination infringed on Texans’ rights.

Abbott’s Executive Order GA-35 prohibits government entities, state agencies and businesses from requiring “an individual to provide, as a condition of receiving any service or entering any place, documentation regarding the individual’s vaccination status for any COVID-19 vaccine administered under an emergency use authorization.”

“Everyday, Texans are returning to normal life as more people get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. But, as I’ve said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced. Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives,” Abbott stated in a press release Tuesday.

Texans shouldn’t be required to show proof of vaccination & reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives. I issued an Executive Order that prohibits government-mandated vaccine passports in Texas. Don’t tread on our personal freedoms. pic.twitter.com/weTbz4FKyH — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 6, 2021

“That is why I have issued an Executive Order that prohibits government-mandated vaccine passports in Texas. We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health – and we will do so without treading on Texans’ personal freedoms.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci stated Monday he did not believe the federal government would make the vaccine mandatory or require mandatory vaccine passports. (RELATED: REPORT: Biden Admin Working With Private Sector To Develop Universal Vaccine Passport)

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also issued an executive order on April 2 banning the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports stating that they would “reduce individual freedom and will harm patient privacy.”