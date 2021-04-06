Former CIA Chief James Woolsey Says He Is No Longer A UFO Skeptic

Former Director of the CIA James Woolsey described himself as a previous UFO skeptic during an interview with The Black Vault’s John Greenewald Jr. on Friday. What changed his mind, he said, was a story from friend about an incident at 40,000 feet.

“There was one case in which a friend of mine was able to have his aircraft stop at 40,000 feet or so and not continue operating as a normal aircraft,” Woolsey told Greenewald. The former CIA chief under President Bill Clinton went on to say his source is “someone I respect.”

While UFO sightings in some cases seem to have even been tacitly confirmed by the Pentagon, it is rare for a story to contain information about direct interference. But Woolsey insists his friend’s plane “paused at 40,000 feet.” Woolsey said he “hopes we can be friendly to other creatures if they exist.” (RELATED: Navy Drafting Procedures For UFO Encounters)

Woolsey isn’t the first former intelligence agency head to believe that UFOs are not man-made craft, according to the Daily Mail. Former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe have both come out with statements expressing their belief.

These comments come in the run-up to a forthcoming Pentagon report detailing the military’s knowledge of the various Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon our armed forces have encountered over the decades.

The 180-day deadline established by Congress in December of 2020 is approaching, and the report should be delivered to Congress by June 1.