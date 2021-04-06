Tuesday Is The 27-Year Anniversary Of Jim Rome’s Famous Altercation With Jim Everett

Tuesday marks the 27-year anniversary of Jim Rome’s famous interview with Jim Everett.

On April 6, 1994, Rome interviewed the former NFL quarterback after repeatedly calling him Chris in reference to the tennis player Chris Evert.

All hell broke loose when Jim told Rome that he wouldn’t call him Chis Everett again, and the legendary pundit fired it right back into his face.

Take a walk down memory lane with the epic moment below.

April 6, 1994: @Jim_Everett goes after Jim Rome on ESPN2’s Talk 2 show (which was televised live). pic.twitter.com/pJ5JuRDFne — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) April 6, 2021

It’s hard to believe this moment was already 27 years ago, but it’ll never stop being funny. Everyone seems to side with Everett in the feud, but I’m 100% on Rome’s side.

Most people in sports media are all talk, and they back down at the first sign of trouble. That’s not what Rome did!

He called Jim by Chris right to his face and didn’t flee when things got dicey. How could anyone not respect Rome in this situation?

He talks a ton of trash and he had the guts to do it right to the face of a guy substantially bigger than him.

Seriously, if you side with Everett on this one, then you just don’t understand the media. Rome became a king in that moment.