‘What The Hell?’: Jordan Peterson Baffled About Seeing Marvel Supervillain Based On Himself

Marvel Comics has apparently based the ideologies that fuel the villain Red Skull on the same ideas promoted by conservative psychologist Jordan Peterson, OpIndia reported Tuesday.

A Twitter user shared one of the pages from the 28th issue of the Captain America comic that was written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, a prominent left-wing intellectual. Captain America’s nemesis Red Skull is seen discussing “Ten Rules of Life,” which could be interpreted as a reference to Jordan Peterson’s book “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote To Chaos,” OpIndia reported.

Peterson tweeted, “What the Hell?” when the picture was brought to his attention early Tuesday.

What the hell? https://t.co/CGkuztpEjq — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

Red Skull goes on to describe someone who offers lectures on the internet to people searching for meaning in life, perhaps another reference to Peterson. Captain America then admonishes Red Skull’s online followers, saying, “Young men. Weak. Looking for purpose….They found the Skull,” according to OpIndia. (RELATED: Jordan Peterson On The Media Obsession To Cast Him As Alt-Right)

“Do I really live in a universe where Ta-Nehisi Coates has written a Captain America comic featuring a parody of my ideas as part of the philosophy of the arch villain Red Skull?” Peterson tweeted.

Do I really live in a universe where Ta-Nehisi Coates has written a Captain America comic featuring a parody of my ideas as part of the philosophy of the arch villain Red Skull? https://t.co/waFsAvWlfd — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

Peterson has drawn widespread criticism from leftist academics and critics, as previously reported. In “12 Rules For Life,” Peterson emphasized the importance of responsibility and how contemporary society focuses too much on entitlement, not duty.