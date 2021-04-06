The Gambling Gods Looked Upon Me Favorably Throughout March Madness

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m happy to report that I’ve secured the bag after Baylor defeated Gonzaga in the national title game.

As everyone knows, I love sports gambling. It’s one of the few vices that I allow myself to enjoy as I build this empire. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nothing beats March Madness when it comes to gambling. It’s three weeks of nonstop carnage and action. The only thing that comes close is the opening weekend of college football, and it’s a distant second.

Despite the fact that I got destroyed in my office bracket pool (might have been the worst bracket in America), I cruised through just about every other pool I was in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Basketball (@baylormbb)

On top of that, I took some side action and dominated thanks to the Baylor Bears. I will never say a bad word about Baylor for the rest of my life.

When it comes to gambling, you sometimes feel like a champion and other times, you take some serious licks.

A couple years ago, I damn near got cleaned out on March Madness. A couple years prior to that, I had my best March Madness run ever.

The highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

We’ve all been through a wild past 13 months, and it’s important to celebrate the good things in life. While I’m not going to get into specific dollar amounts because I don’t need my girlfriend asking for steak dinners and lavish gifts, I’m very happy with how the past three weeks have played out.

Put it this way, I can now afford at least one more case of Busch Light this month.

UPDATE: The liquor store owner had 10 cases of Busch Light delivered first thing this morning. This is why it’s always a good idea to make friends with bartenders, bar owners and liquor store owners. Thanks for the rushed delivery, @BuschBeer. pic.twitter.com/j637QJUR0v — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 31, 2021

I hope you all enjoyed the same amount of success that I did! Now, we sit and wait for college football. We have plenty of time to get our scouting reports in before betting the whole board week one!