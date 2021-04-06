Matthew McConaughey Releases Awesome Video About Values

Matthew McConaughey dropped an awesome video Tuesday, and everyone needs to hear his message.
The “True Detective” star released a video about values for his millions of fans around the world, and he had some wise words. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
“What book are we writing I guess is the question…Values, they never go out of style,” McConaughey said to close out the video. Give it a watch below.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I could listen to McConaughey talk all day long. Whenever he speaks, it’s worth listening to.
We live in a world that is becoming increasingly partisan and it’s also full of fake people. We crave authenticity and McConaughey gives it to people in spades.
I have no idea if a political run is in his future or not, but the way he talks about values is a perfect reminder of how great of a straight shooter he is.
The man just tells it like it is, and that’s something the world doesn’t see much of in 2021.
Props to McConaughey for always being a dude with some great advice to share. We love hearing it!