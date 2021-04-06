Michael Rapoport Fights Back Tears While Discussing His Feud With Kevin Durant

Michael Rapoport nearly broke down into tears while discussing his feud with Kevin Durant.

Rapoport recently released private DMs from the Brooklyn Nets star, and the graphic messages resulted in Durant getting hit with a fine from the NBA. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them. The ???? himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

It also resulted in Rapoport getting hit with a ton of attention, and he’s not handling it well. During a Monday appearance on “Undisputed” to talk with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, the actor had to fight back tears while talking about how people are being mean to him.

That has to be among the most pathetic interviews that I’ve ever seen in my life. How the hell can you go on national TV and pretty much cry over people not being nice on the internet.

That’s such a soft look. Remember, it wasn’t Durant who exposed Rapoport’s messages. It was Rapoport who exposed Durant’s message.

If he doesn’t like the reaction, then maybe he shouldn’t leak private DMs that result in an NBA player getting fined!

NBA is fining Kevin Durant $50,000 for social exchange with actor, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 2, 2021

Clearly, Rapoport isn’t tough enough for the trenches on the internet. He shouldn’t take it personally. Most people aren’t molded for this lifestyle. The fact he was almost crying on FS1 proves that he’s definitely not.

Man up, Rapoport! Man up!