Editorial

Michael Rapoport Fights Back Tears While Discussing His Feud With Kevin Durant

Michael Rapoport (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BeatinTheBookie/status/1379150291912773636)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Michael Rapoport nearly broke down into tears while discussing his feud with Kevin Durant.

Rapoport recently released private DMs from the Brooklyn Nets star, and the graphic messages resulted in Durant getting hit with a fine from the NBA. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It also resulted in Rapoport getting hit with a ton of attention, and he’s not handling it well. During a Monday appearance on “Undisputed” to talk with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, the actor had to fight back tears while talking about how people are being mean to him.

That has to be among the most pathetic interviews that I’ve ever seen in my life. How the hell can you go on national TV and pretty much cry over people not being nice on the internet.

That’s such a soft look. Remember, it wasn’t Durant who exposed Rapoport’s messages. It was Rapoport who exposed Durant’s message.

If he doesn’t like the reaction, then maybe he shouldn’t leak private DMs that result in an NBA player getting fined!

Clearly, Rapoport isn’t tough enough for the trenches on the internet. He shouldn’t take it personally. Most people aren’t molded for this lifestyle. The fact he was almost crying on FS1 proves that he’s definitely not.

Man up, Rapoport! Man up!