‘That Should’ve Stopped’: Chauvin Violated Policy When Kneeling On George Floyd’s Neck, Police Chief Says

During the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police chief said his use of the kneeling maneuver on George Floyd’s neck violated department policy.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified the department had strict policies that said officers must use de-escalation tactics as their first response.

“That action is not de-escalation,” Arradondo said, according to Fox News. “And when we talk about the framework of our sanctity of life and when we talk about our principles and the values that we have, that action goes contrary to what we are talking about.”

“Once Mr. Floyd — and this is based on my viewing of the videos — once Mr. Floyd had stopped resting and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should’ve stopped,” Arradondo continued.

Medaria Arradondo, the Minneapolis police chief, testified on Monday that Derek Chauvin violated policy and should have halted his use of force to restrain George Floyd after Floyd had stopped resisting. https://t.co/lBJXvBVy7o pic.twitter.com/HNIo1bg8RO — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 6, 2021

Arradondo said Chauvin then continued to violate department policy by not rendering medical attention.

“And clearly, when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force, to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape, or form is anything that is by policy, it is not part of our training and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values.”

Chief Arradando reads from the police manual on the stand:

“Ensure that the length of any detention is no longer than necessary to take appropriate action for the known or suspected offense.”#DerekChauvinTrial #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/eMBwbZ5N48 — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) April 5, 2021

Arradondo has made his position on the incident clear, calling Floyd’s death “murder” in a June letter.

“Mr. George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training … I agree with Attorney General Ellison: what happened to Mr. Floyd was murder,” Arradondo said. “Chauvin has his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for over seven minutes, and for those last minutes he knew that Floyd was non-responsive.”

“The officers knew what was happening – one intentionally caused it and the others failed to prevent it. This was murder – it wasn’t a lack of training.”

Chauvin and the other three responding officers were fired by Arradondo the day after Floyd’s death.