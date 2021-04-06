NYPD Says 911 Audio From Triple Murder-Suicide ‘Breaks Your Heart,’ Report

The New York Police Department (NYPD) released details on the heartbreaking 911 call that led them to a triple murder-suicide incident in Brooklyn Monday night that left four dead.

Rasheeda Barzey, 45, and two of her daughters, ages 16 and 20, were shot and killed while trying to celebrate the birthday of her nine-year-old daughter, according to NBC New York. The suspect, 46-year-old Joseph McCrimon, was the father of the young girl and took his own life, according to the report.

The unidentified child was found by officers hiding in a closet after calling authorities to report the incident. (RELATED: ‘Hey Everyone, I Killed Myself And My Family’: Police Believe Brothers Made Murder-Suicide Pact And Killed Their Whole Family At Texas Home)

“We were just reviewing some of the body worn camera of when the initial cops entering that location encountered that child, its just a terrible situation all the way around,” NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday morning, noting the incident appeared to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

This morning, @NYPDShea joined @AnnikaPergament on @NY1 to discuss last night’s homicides in Brooklyn. They also discussed Asian hate crimes and recuitment. Watch the interview ???? pic.twitter.com/mVOyM3eOM7 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 6, 2021

“The bodyworn camera of her calling 911 just breaks your heart, where she’s saying, ‘Daddy’s coming for my birthday … he didn’t bring presents,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said on Tuesday, according to the report.

“And she was weeping and crying [that she] ‘didn’t have presents.’ It was heartbreaking to hear that. We found her hidden in a closet,” Essig added, according to the New York Post (NYP).

Shea said the body camera footage was heartbreaking, according to NBC New York.

“It will tear your heart out … to see the young girl from that crime,” he reportedly said. “My grandson is going to be five this July. I can’t even imagine what I would do or the impact it would have on me.”

The nine-year-old child was unharmed, according to NY 1.

McCrimons was once convicted of manslaughter in Long Island, according to the NYP.