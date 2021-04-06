‘Literal Carnage’: Nicolle Wallace Claims Outsiders Might See Republicans As The Most Destructive Force On The Planet

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace claimed Tuesday that an outsider might view Republicans as “the most sort of destructive force on our planet.”

Citing the Republican”wars against climate science and their wars against reproductive freedom,” Wallace argued that former President Donald Trump had left a trail of “literal carnage” by continuing to hold rallies during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: ‘Knock Yourself Out’: MSNBC Host Says Trump Loyalists Are ‘Burning The Party To The Ground’)

WATCH:

“When is someone in the Republican Party going to rise up against those in the Republican Party whose speech and language and selection of debates are still killing people?” Wallace began. “Choosing to have a debate about vaccine passports in all states where they’re aggressively advocating for voter IDs, for laws that require IDs, is such flagrant hypocrisy, it would be funny if it didn’t have such deadly consequences.”

Real Clear Politics’ A.B. Stoddard responded by saying that Republicans were “having a hard time” attacking President Joe Biden, so they were choosing to push back on experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci instead.

“I think they’re looking for a new boogeyman, which is definitely Dr. Fauci, and then leaning into the fights over lockdowns and freedoms, which will help Ron DeSantis run for president in 2024,” Stoddard continued.

Wallace pivoted back to what she called the “war against science,” adding, “I think if someone were to parachute down here and wonder what the most sort-of destructive force on our planet is, and they landed in this country, they might look at the Republicans. To me it feels arbitrary. I’m sure it has long roots in their wars against climate science and their wars against reproductive freedom.”

Wallace tied the “war against science” to the way many Republicans had pushed to reopen their states despite the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic, adding, “And you think back to the Trump rallies, just the first one in July and Tulsa, left behind literal carnage. Donald Trump’s inauguration had that eerie line, Donald Trump left carnage in the form of spikes and infections everywhere he traveled as a presidential candidate,” she said.