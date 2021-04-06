‘Harry Potter,’ ‘James Bond’ Actor Paul Ritter Dies At 54 From A Brain Tumor, Agent Says

Actor Paul Ritter died Monday at his home surrounded by his wife and sons, his agent confirmed to The Guardian on Tuesday.

Ritter passed away after suffering from a brain tumor, according to the outlet.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night,” Ritter’s agent told The Guardian. “He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.” (RELATED: ‘Dennis The Menace’ Actress Gloria Henry Dead At 98)

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill,” the agent added. “He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”

Ritter was most known for his role in “Friday Night Dinner” and will appear in the 10 year anniversary airing later this year. The creator of the sitcom, Robert Popper, shared a tribute to Ritter on Twitter.

Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with x https://t.co/yD6QpHEeo8 — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) April 6, 2021

“Devastated at this terribly sad news,” Popper wrote. “Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with.”

Ritter was also known for his roles in films such as “Harry Potter,” “James Bond” and “Quantum of Solace.”