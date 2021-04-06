Poll: 58% Of Americans Would Support Matthew McConaughey, Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson In Their Political Runs

A poll published Tuesday showed that 58% of Americans would support either Matthew McConaughey or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in their respective political runs, according to Pipslay.

Of the respondents, 29% indicated support for both celebrities, 17% said for Johnson and 12% said for McConaughey, Pipslay shared. For this data, Piplsay polled 30,138 people nationwide.

McConaughey hinted at a potential run in Texas. McConaughey has suggested he might run for Texas Governor, but was definitely vying for some type of “leadership role.” (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Leaves Open The Possibility Of Getting Into Politics)

Matthew McConaughey said of his potential political bid, “I’m not teasing the idea or anything. I’m actually trying to look at the idea and give it serious consideration.” https://t.co/NxR32ccDkC — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 5, 2021

“I believe it is in some sort of leadership role,” McConaughey said about the prospective future in leadership during an appearance on CNBC. “I don’t know what that role is. I don’t know my category. We’ve been talking about the ‘why’ of leadership and even, I would say, we need some more good leaders.”

Johnson previously floated the idea of running for president of the United States.

Do Americans think celebrities could be good politicians? Pipslay’s data said yes.

Of the respondents, 39% said celebrities could make good politicians if they had the right political aptitude and 24% said they could if they had the right supporting staff, the data showed.

Most Americans also believe that celebrity endorsements influence people’s opinion. 81% of people polled said yes, 48% said to some extent and 33% said to a great extent.

This last finding was the only data point that was really surprising to me. I’ve always thought that people didn’t really care a lot about what celebrities actually thought.

I think both McConaughey and Johnson would make great politicians. It would be interesting to see if they could use the same charisma they have when acting in the such a large leadership role.