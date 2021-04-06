Rand Paul Says If The MLB ‘Wants To Boycott Us, Lets Boycott Them’

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul slammed Major League Baseball (MLB) and corporations Monday for coming out against Georgia’s new election law, saying Republicans should boycott those who are boycotting them.

In an interview with Fox News, Paul heavily criticized MLB after their decision to pull the game out of the state of Georgia for opposing the new law, which requires, among other things, that voters provide a photo I.D. such as a driver’s license when they submit an absentee ballot. Paul also said half the country will stop drinking Coca-Cola for their decision to criticize the law.

“Major League Baseball wants to boycott the whole state of Georgia, including Atlanta. They’ve already got rid of the All-Star Game and the draft. They’re doing it because they don’t like a Republican law, a law that expands voting — doesn’t contract voting. Georgia now has more early voting than New York. It’s ridiculous. Even the facts don’t meet what they’re trying to do,” Paul said in the interview.

Paul then said Republicans should boycott the companies coming out against Georgia’s new election law. (RELATED: ‘Grow A Spine’: Former Rep. Doug Collins Says Stacey Abrams, Warnock And MLB Owe ‘Georgia An Apology’)

“My point is if they want to boycott us, let’s boycott them. It’s the only thing that will teach them a lesson. If Coca-Cola wants to only operate in Democrat states and wants only Democrats to drink Coca-Cola, God love them. We’ll see how they do when half the country quits drinking Coca-Cola and half the country quits using Delta. They’re all woke, but they’re doing something against the financial interest of every business. Publicly traded businesses usually don’t get involved in politics because it hurts their bottom line,” Paul added.

WATCH:

“It’s isn’t the right or Republicans using race. It’s the left using race and saying everything is about racism. So any kind of grievance they have — they say the filibuster is somehow racist now, even though most minorities always supported the filibuster because it defended specifically minority rights,” he continued. (RELATED: ‘Special Kind Of Stupid’ — Sen. John Kennedy Rips MLB Commissioner For Pulling All-Star Game Out Of GA ‘After His Morning Beer’)

A number of Republicans have continued to hammer MLB over their decision to move the game to Denver, Colorado.

Delta, which is also based in Atlanta, along with a range of other corporations has criticized the new law.