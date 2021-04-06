San Jose State Hires Tim Miles To Be The Program’s New Basketball Coach

Tim Miles is the new basketball coach at San Jose State.

The former Nebraska coach announced Tuesday on his Twitter account that he's been hired as the new coach of the Spartans.

Miles last coached at Nebraska during the 2018-2019 season before he was fired by the Cornhuskers.

Thank you to the University of Nebraska for a remarkable journey. It was a great honor to represent this University the past seven years. I am extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish during my tenure, — Tim Miles (@CoachMiles) March 26, 2019

All things considered, this is a great hire by SJSU. Despite the fact that Miles was fired at Nebraska, he wasn’t as bad as people might think.

Winning basketball games in Lincoln isn’t an easy job at all. In fact, it’s incredibly difficult.

“I’m going to get in that car. Go hang out with my wife and my kids and my dog. And have a cold Coors Light.” -Tim Miles pic.twitter.com/91mOGfn5zp — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 26, 2019

He won at least 15 games in five of his seven seasons in Lincoln. While setting the floor at 15 games is far from impressive, it does go to show the Cornhuskers weren’t an absolute dumpster fire with him.

For being a smaller program, Miles is a great hire for SJSU!