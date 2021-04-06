‘Shut Up And Say The Lines’: Joss Whedon Reportedly Told Gal Gadot He Could ‘Make Her Look Incredibly Stupid’

Joss Whedon and Gal Gadot reportedly butted heads over revisions of the “Justice League” film and he allegedly told her he could “make her look incredibly stupid.”

Sources with knowledge of the situation told the Hollywood Reporter as much in a piece published Tuesday. The 35-year-old actress reportedly had “issues” with her “character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman. She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next.” (RELATED: ‘Justice League’ Director Shares Incredible Clip Of Gal Gadot As ‘Wonder Woman’ In Teaser From Upcoming HBO Max Film)

Sources told the outlet Gadot took her complaints not only to the head of the film studio but to the chairman of Warner Bros. (RELATED:Report: Jared Leto To Play Joker In New ‘Justice League’ Cut From Zach Snyder)

The biggest clash reportedly came when the Hollywood director wanted the “Wonder Woman” star to record lines she didn’t like and threatened to hurt her career if she didn’t go along. (RELATED: Celebrated Gal Gadot’s Birthday With Some Of Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])

“Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal,” the sources shared. “He [Whedon] told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.”

In a statement to the outlet, the “Wonder Woman 1984” star confirmed she had had “issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.”