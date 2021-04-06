Baylor Beating Gonzaga In The National Title Game Was The Most-Watched Basketball Game In Nearly Two Years

Tons of people tuned in Monday night to watch Baylor beat Gonzaga in the 86-70 title game.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Bears beating the Bulldogs in the national title game averaged 16.92 million viewers on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While the viewership was down 14% from the title game in 2019, it was the most-watched basketball game since the final matchup of the 2019 NBA Finals.

While the ratings didn’t match the 2019 championship, the fact it was the most-watched game in nearly two years goes to show just how popular college basketball is in America.

The NBA Finals in 2020 received terrible TV ratings, and didn’t even come close to sniffing the numbers from Monday night.

Having said all of that, you have to wonder if the number would have been even higher if the game didn’t start at 9:20 EST.

I don’t know who the hell made that call, but it was a stupid one. People hate staying up that late.

Either way, it’s another win for college sports, and you’ll never hear me complain about that!