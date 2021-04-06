Watch The New Trailer For ‘Without Remorse’ With Michael B. Jordan

A new trailer has dropped for “Without Remorse” with Michael B. Jordan, and it looks awesome.

The plot of the Amazon film, according to the new trailer's YouTube description, is, "The film tells the origin story of John Kelly (aka John Clark), a U.S. Navy SEAL, who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife by Russian soldiers. When Kelly joins forces with fellow SEAL Karen Greer and shadowy CIA agent Robert Ritter, the mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war."

Give the latest trailer a watch below. It looks like bodies will be dropping all over the place.

From the moment I first heard about “Without Remorse,” I was super excited. Now, after two trailers, I think it’s safe to say that I’m all in.

Michael B. Jordan is one of the best actors in all of Hollywood, and he’s at his best when he’s playing an ultra-serious role.

I think he should be just fine playing an operator on the hunt for revenge!

Taylor Sheridan also wrote the screenplay, and we all know my thoughts on the “Yellowstone” creator. He’s a generational talent.

I can’t wait to see what he did with “Without Remorse.”

You can check “Without Remorse” out on Amazon April 30.