AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco Believes The College Football Playoff Will Expand

AAC commissioner Mike Aresco believes the College Football Playoff will eventually expand.

The AAC’s best team in 2020 was Cincy, and the Bearcats were left out of the playoff, despite finishing the regular season undefeated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, that didn’t make many people happy, and it only accelerated calls for the playoff to expand.

Now, Arseco believes expansion is inevitable. He told Paul Finebaum during a Wednesday interview, “There will be discussions coming up in a few weeks at the CFP meetings. Do I think some proposals will be made regarding an expanded playoff – yes. Do I think down the road it could well happen – yes.”

As I’ve said too many times to count, the playoff is 100% going to expand. It’s absolutely going to happen. Now, when will it happen? I have no idea, but you can’t stop the train at this point.

It’s probably going to expand to eight, and if the NCAA is smart, the field will include all P5 champions and three at-large bids.

If a G5 team like Cincy gets into the top 10 at the end of the year, then they get an at-large bid. This isn’t rocket science. It’s just college football.

There’s also way more money to be made if the games expand, and we all know the NCAA loves making money!

It’s going to happen, and I can’t wait to see it!