April 7 Is National Beer Day

Ladies and gentlemen, Wednesday is National Beer Day, and that sounds like a reason to celebrate.
Every year on April 7, millions of people across the country crack open a few cold ones to celebrate the greatest beverage ever invented.
There are many great things about life, but few things are as great as an ice cold beer. Personally, I can drink Busch Lights like it’s water, and I plan on doing it a bunch this weekend.
Everything in life is better with a cold beer worked into the plans. That’s a fact. Football tailgate? More fun with a dozen Busch Lights. Softball game? No way that’s happening without beer. First date? Yeah, poor me a few draughts. A funeral? Why wouldn’t I want to drink some beer and reminisce?
Some people might say that I enjoy drinking beer a shade too much. That’s not true. I just enjoy living a bit too much from time to time.
It’s part of life, and there’s nothing wrong with it.
In fact, when I moved into my new place, I specifically organized and secured a steady flow of Busch Light like it was the Berlin Airlift.
The liquor store in the neighborhood I moved to doesn’t sell Busch Light.
I went in, spoke with the owner, became friends after a quick chat about life and foreign affairs and he’s now producing a steady stream of @BuschBeer 30-racks starting tomorrow morning.
Life is good!
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 30, 2021
UPDATE: The liquor store owner had 10 cases of Busch Light delivered first thing this morning.
This is why it’s always a good idea to make friends with bartenders, bar owners and liquor store owners.
Thanks for the rushed delivery, @BuschBeer. pic.twitter.com/j637QJUR0v
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 31, 2021
So, on National Beer Day, don’t be afraid to crack open a few cold ones and kick back. It’s what being an American is all about.