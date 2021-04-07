April 7 Is National Beer Day

Ladies and gentlemen, Wednesday is National Beer Day, and that sounds like a reason to celebrate.

Every year on April 7, millions of people across the country crack open a few cold ones to celebrate the greatest beverage ever invented. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There are many great things about life, but few things are as great as an ice cold beer. Personally, I can drink Busch Lights like it’s water, and I plan on doing it a bunch this weekend.

Everything in life is better with a cold beer worked into the plans. That’s a fact. Football tailgate? More fun with a dozen Busch Lights. Softball game? No way that’s happening without beer. First date? Yeah, poor me a few draughts. A funeral? Why wouldn’t I want to drink some beer and reminisce?

Some people might say that I enjoy drinking beer a shade too much. That’s not true. I just enjoy living a bit too much from time to time.

It’s part of life, and there’s nothing wrong with it.

In fact, when I moved into my new place, I specifically organized and secured a steady flow of Busch Light like it was the Berlin Airlift.

The liquor store in the neighborhood I moved to doesn’t sell Busch Light. I went in, spoke with the owner, became friends after a quick chat about life and foreign affairs and he’s now producing a steady stream of @BuschBeer 30-racks starting tomorrow morning. Life is good! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 30, 2021

UPDATE: The liquor store owner had 10 cases of Busch Light delivered first thing this morning. This is why it’s always a good idea to make friends with bartenders, bar owners and liquor store owners. Thanks for the rushed delivery, @BuschBeer. pic.twitter.com/j637QJUR0v — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 31, 2021

So, on National Beer Day, don’t be afraid to crack open a few cold ones and kick back. It’s what being an American is all about.