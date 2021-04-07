Astros Manager Dusty Baker Compares Fans Cheating On A Test In School To Cheating In Pro Sports

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker recently dropped a mind-boggling quote about cheating.

The Astros were engulfed in a massive sign stealing scandal going all the way back to at least 2017 when they won the World Series. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, fans aren’t letting the Astros forget that they broke the rules, but Baker doesn’t want to hear it. Why? Because he’s sure fans cheated in school.

Baker said the following Monday after a fake trash can was thrown on the field during a game against the Angels, according to the New York Post:

How many in the stands have never done anything wrong in their life? We paid the price for it. How many people have not cheated on a test or whatever at some point in time. I mean it’s easy if you live in glass houses, but I don’t think anybody lives in glass houses. I think that sometimes we need to look at ourselves before you spew hate on somebody else. It’s a sad situation for America, to me, when you hear things – I mean what are the kids supposed to think in the stands? And some of them are kids that are following their parents. It’s sad to me. People make mistakes. We paid for ours, and I wish they’d leave it alone.

Yes, cheating on a test in school and cheating in a sport with billions of dollars on the line are pretty much the exact same thing.

In fact, I fail to really see any difference at all! You hid some notes during an algebra test? Well, don’t worry because you’re the exact same as the guys who helped scam a pro sports league and millions of fans around the country.

It’s really hard to see any difference at all.

Can you sense my sarcasm? You should be able to because I’m pouring it on as thickly as I can.

Comparing cheating on a test in school to cheating in the MLB is such an absurd comparison that you almost have to respect it.

In order to believe the two are remotely similar, you really have to be living a delusional life. You have to have a very delusional reality.

What a simply outrageous comment to make.