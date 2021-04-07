REPORT: Ben Domenech Gets Fox News Primetime Tryout

Fox News Contributor and co-founder of The Federalist Ben Domenech is scheduled to host Fox News Primetime, according to OutKick.

Domenech will be hosting the 7 PM news program the week of April 19, according to the outlet.

Until adding Domenech, Fox News had stayed with the initial 7 personalities for ‘Fox News Primetime.’ We will see if more names are added or not.https://t.co/lJct0VMhrQ — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) April 7, 2021

Fox News has been rotating several hosts in recent weeks as the network continues to search for a permanent host. In recent weeks, the network has hosted Trey Gowdy, Brian Kilmeade, Maria Bartiromo, Mark Steyn, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Lawrence Jones and Katie Pavlich.

Former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy has received the highest number of viewers, with nearly 2,057,000 tuning in, according to the OutKick report. (RELATED: Fox Nation Launching New Podcast And Series With Tucker Carlson)

Fox News Contributor Lawrence Jones is also scheduled to return hosting the Primetime show during the week of April 12. Jones had previously hosted the show on March 1 and garnered roughly 1,713,000 viewers, according to another OutKick report.

Domenech signed on as a Fox News contributor in February and also hosts a weekly podcast.

“Primetime” was first introduced by Fox News in January after the company announced a series of changes to its lineup, which included shifting the original 7 PM show, Martha MacCallum’s “The Story,” to 3 PM.